Most LAPD personnel testing positive for coronavirus are unvaccinated

Most Los Angeles Police Department personnel who have tested positive for the coronavirus since June were unvaccinated, according to department data shared with The Times.

Since June 1, when the department first began tracking the vaccination status of infected employees, 249 sworn officers and 35 civilian employees have tested positive for the virus, the department said.

Of those, about 15% — 37 sworn officers and six civilian personnel — were vaccinated, while the remaining 85% were unvaccinated, the department said.

The department would not disclose the vaccination status of the 10 department employees who have died from COVID-19, citing “confidentiality” rules.

