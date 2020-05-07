Most O.C. beaches to reopen as heatwave hits SoCal

Newport Beach was the latest Orange County beach permitted to reopen Wednesday, just as a heat wave was set to overtake much of the Southern California coast Thursday.

Most city-run beaches in the county were reopened, or planning to reopen, for limited hours and for active use only, after Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all O.C. beaches to temporarily close in an effort to curb spread of COVID-19. Some tennis courts and parks were allowed to open back up too.

Seal Beach is set to reopen Monday for active use only, Sgt. Nick Nicholas of the city’s police department told KTLA.

“It’s important to know that about 40% of our population is over 65, and so in that super vulnerable category so we want to make sure we’re doing the right thing by not having more people get sick,” Nicholas said.

Like the other beaches, Seal Beach will allow activities that keep people moving, like swimming and running, but not sunbathing or picnicking.

“This is a beach in motion,” Nicholas said.

Parking around O.C. beaches will still remain limited as cities try to keep the crowds from getting too big, especially as a heat wave sets in.

A heat advisory is in place until 9 p.m. Thursday along the coast and valleys of Southwest California, according to the National Weather Service. The heat will hit the Los Angeles County coast, including Downtown L.A., the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, the Santa Monica Mountains and the Ventura County coast and valleys.

The San Luis Obispo County and Santa Barbara County coasts also remain under the advisory, as well as the Santa Clarita and Santa Ynez valleys.

The agency recommends drinking plenty of fluids, remaining in an air-conditioned room and out of the sun, and checking in with relatives and neighbors.

Physical activity should be done in the early morning or in the evening when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments.

Meanwhile, L.A. County beaches remain closed, although some trails and parks are set to reopen Friday with strict social distancing guidelines.

Here's a list of high temperatures expected for Thursday. Highs will be near or slightly below today's highs, especially for coastal areas. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/ZjS7BmzpBN — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 6, 2020