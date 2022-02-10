Most people getting free PCR COVID tests from L.A. County are not returning them for lab processing, officials say

Over the holidays, Los Angeles County was faced with crushing demand for coronavirus testing as an omicron-fueled COVID-19 surge walloped the region.

The county ramped up testing, relaunched a COVID-19 test delivery program and set up pick-up locations where residents can get free PCR test kits that they can use at home.

Now, the county has another issue: too many people are picking up free COVID-19 tests and then not returning them to be processed, according to L.A. County Department of Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly.

The majority of PCR tests — which need to be returned for lab processing with 3-5 days — are not coming back.

Only about 24% of COVID-19 test kits mailed out by the county have been returned since the program was relaunched in late December, Ghaly said during Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

And that number is just 38% for the kits that are being picked from different L.A. County libraries and other locations, she added.

Now the Health Services agency is considering stopping or scaling back the programs.

“Due to the low rate of returned kits, which has a higher cost to the county, we will likely begin to discontinue or at least ramp back down those test collection programs and the test pickup program,” Ghaly told county supervisors.

Officials are also “evaluating approaches to work to increase those return rates,” Ghaly said.

It’s unclear what’s leading to the low return rate.

Unlike many at-home tests available at stores, the kits being provided by the county as part of the pick-up and home delivery programs are not rapid antigen tests.

They are nasal swab tests and people who get the kits have to perform the tests at home or in their cars, and then return their samples to the same site for processing. Results usually come out within 24-48 hours.

Those who have the tests shipped to them have to package it in a prepaid overnight envelope and call FedEx to schedule a pickup.

Other tests available at pharmacies, the same ones being shipped out by the federal government, can provide results within minutes.

Both L.A. County Home Test Collection program and the Pick-Up Testing Kit program are only meant for county residents who have COVID-19 symptoms or think they were exposed to the virus.

Currently, there’s a limit of one kit per person or two kits for a family.

Ghaly announced there was a low return rate for the tests just about a week after the county added 14 more pickup spots at county libraries to help make an additional 7,000 free kits available to residents every day.

There were a total of 28 pickup locations in the county as of Tuesday.

Ghaly said officials anticipate “significantly” less need for testing, which will prompt reduced hours and days of operation at county testing sites over the next few weeks, with some site potentially closing later this month.

“I would encourage people to please just take the test and ask for the test to be mailed to you if you have an immediate need for their use,” Ghaly told residents.