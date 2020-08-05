Most residents can return home as cooler weather aids battle against Apple Fire in I.E.

Slightly cooler weather is helping firefighters make progress against a huge blaze in mountains east of Los Angeles.

The wildfire straddling Riverside and San Bernardino counties has consumed nearly 43 square miles of brush and trees. It’s 30% contained.

Most residents forced from their homes by the flames have been allowed to return.

The blaze, sparked by a malfunctioning vehicle, burned a dozen buildings, including four homes.

To the northwest, crews are battling a fast-growing wildfire that’s prompted evacuations of rural communities in Kern County.

The blaze south of Lake Isabella is 20% contained. The cause is under investigation.