(Stacker) – There are more than 2 million farms in the United States, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation, and a huge portion of the country’s farming is done in California.

Just California’s Central Valley alone is responsible for about a quarter of the nation’s food supply.

The U.S. is projected to export a record $191.0 billion agricultural products in 2022. (Even so, farming is a mere sliver of the U.S. economy, representing just 1% of America’s GDP—farm and ranch families make up less than 2% of America’s population.)

Stacker compiled a list of the most valuable crops grown in California using data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture state agriculture overview. Crops are ranked by total annual value of production as of July 16, 2022.

Keep reading to see which crops grown in California are the most valuable.

branislavpudar // Shutterstock

#20. Cherries

– Annual production: $322.3 million

– Top states:

— #1. Washington ($476.4 million)

— #2. California ($322.3 million)

— #3. Oregon ($67.1 million)

— #4. Michigan ($58.0 million)

— #5. Utah ($8.5 million)

anarociogf // Shutterstock

#19. Avocados

– Annual production: $327.4 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($327.4 million)

— #2. Florida ($13.3 million)

— #3. Hawaii ($1.2 million)

You may also like: Counties with the most veterans in California

FS Stock // Shutterstock

#18. Spinach

– Annual production: $358.8 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($358.8 million)

— #2. Arizona ($113.6 million)

— #3. New Jersey ($14.2 million)

— #4. Texas ($9.6 million)

Zigzag Mountain Art // Shutterstock

#17. Celery

– Annual production: $374.6 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($374.6 million)

Alexey Stiop // Shutterstock

#16. Peaches

– Annual production: $378.4 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($378.4 million)

— #2. South Carolina ($106.2 million)

— #3. New Jersey ($35.7 million)

— #4. Georgia ($35.6 million)

— #5. Pennsylvania ($26.4 million)

oceanfishing // Shutterstock

#15. Raspberries

– Annual production: $421.4 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($421.4 million)

— #2. Washington ($109.9 million)

Deyan Georgiev // Shutterstock

#14. Broccoli

– Annual production: $631.5 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($631.5 million)

— #2. Arizona ($87.5 million)

You may also like: Most popular baby names for girls in California

Marco Ossino // Shutterstock

#13. Lemons

– Annual production: $638.2 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($638.2 million)

— #2. Arizona ($22.6 million)

Milosz Maslanka // Shutterstock

#12. Carrots

– Annual production: $653.7 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($653.7 million)

— #2. Washington ($169.7 million)

— #3. Wisconsin ($8.1 million)

David A. Litman // Shutterstock

#11. Lettuce

– Annual production: $768.5 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($768.5 million)

— #2. Arizona ($291.0 million)

Chinola // Shutterstock

#10. Tangerines

– Annual production: $815.1 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($815.1 million)

— #2. Florida ($21.7 million)

SchnepfDesign // Shutterstock

#9. Oranges

– Annual production: $901.3 million

– Top states:

— #1. California ($901.3 million)

— #2. Florida ($669.8 million)

— #3. Texas ($21.7 million)

You may also like: Highest-earning counties in California

Sarawut Opkhonburi // Shutterstock

#8. Rice

– Annual production: $905.3 million

– Top states:

— #1. Arkansas ($1.3 billion)

— #2. California ($905.3 million)

— #3. Louisiana ($401.1 million)

— #4. Missouri ($212.1 million)

— #5. Texas ($182.6 million)

benedektibor // Shutterstock

#7. Walnuts

– Annual production: $1.0 billion

– Top states:

— #1. California ($1.0 billion)

TOM.RUETHAI // Shutterstock

#6. Tomatoes

– Annual production: $1.2 billion

– Top states:

— #1. California ($1.2 billion)

— #2. Florida ($323.5 million)

Laurens Hoddenbagh // Shutterstock

#5. Hay & haylage

– Annual production: $1.2 billion

– Top states:

— #1. Texas ($1.7 billion)

— #2. Wisconsin ($1.3 billion)

— #3. California ($1.2 billion)

— #4. Idaho ($1.1 billion)

— #5. Colorado ($1.0 billion)

Losonsky // Shutterstock

#4. Pistachios

– Annual production: $2.9 billion

– Top states:

— #1. California ($2.9 billion)

You may also like: Best colleges in California

Rov7 // Shutterstock

#3. Strawberries

– Annual production: $3.0 billion

– Top states:

— #1. California ($3.0 billion)

— #2. Florida ($399.0 million)

Ksenia Ragozina // Shutterstock

#2. Almonds

– Annual production: $5.0 billion

– Top states:

— #1. California ($5.0 billion)

U.J. Alexander // Shutterstock

#1. Grapes

– Annual production: $5.2 billion

– Top states:

— #1. California ($5.2 billion)

— #2. Washington ($300.8 million)