Mother, 8-year-old girl found dead in Rancho Cucamonga home were stabbed; victims ID’d

Authorities on Monday identified a mother and daughter who were found dead in a Rancho Cucamonga home over the weekend and revealed that the pair, along with another woman who survived, had been stabbed.

Jia Jia, 44, and Ruby Meng, 8, were discovered deceased after deputies responded to a 911 call regarding “an unknown problem” in the 6800 block of Bergano Place around 3 a.m. Sunday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

A third victim, an unidentified 38-year-old woman, was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries. She’s expected to recover.

Investigators believe the assailant attacked and stabbed the two women and the child after entering the residence, a sheriff’s news release stated. That person then left trough a rear sliding door.

Two other family members were asleep in the home at the time, but were unharmed. Neither is considered a suspect, the Sheriff’s Department said.

Authorities were unable to find the attacker despite an extensive search of the area that included the help of K-9 units. A suspect description has not been released.

No further details have been released, including a possible motive.

As the investigation continues, officials are asking anyone with information to call Detective Malcolm Page at 909-387-3589. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 800-782-7463 or www.wetip.com.