An investigation is underway after a woman and her adult son were found dead in their Yucca Valley home over the weekend.

Deputies responded to a medical aid call at a home in the 7600 block of Lucerne Vista Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Sunday, according to a news release Tuesday from the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Upon their arrival, deputies discovered and adult female and an adult male who were deceased inside the home.

The decedents were identified as 62-year-old Leandra Tronolone and her 37-year-old son Jonathan Tronolone.

Jonathan Tronolone was described as having some type of disability, but no further details were included in the news release.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division are looking into the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call Deputy Quezada at 909-387-3589. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can contact We-Tip at 800—78CRIME or www.wetip.com.