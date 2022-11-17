Upland police released these images of a mother who was eventually arrested for DUI on Nov. 17, 2022.

A mother was arrested early Thursday after being found passed out at the wheel of a car with her five children inside, Upland police said.

The incident occurred around 12:30 a.m. when the car was spotted idling in the roadway, police said in a tweet.

The unidentified driver was found at the wheel, and her five children, who are between 1 and 5 years old, were asleep inside.

The mother was subsequently arrested on suspicion of DUI and child endangerment.

No further details about the incident or the arrest have been released.