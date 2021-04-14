Mother arrested in 3 children’s deaths charged with carjacking in Kern County as she fled

A mother suspected of killing her three young children in a San Fernando Valley apartment complex last weekend was charged Tuesday with carjacking, which she allegedly committed as she fled to Tulare County, where she was eventually captured.

With Los Angeles County prosecutors expected to file murder charges against Liliana Carrillo later this week, Kern County’s district attorney charged her with four felonies — carjacking, attempted carjacking and two counts of taking a vehicle without an owner’s consent — which she is accused of committing after she crashed her own car on Highway 65 and then tried to steal another vehicle as she led authorities on a long-distance chase.

The children’s grandmother discovered the children — Joanna, 3; Terry, 2; and Sierra, 6 months — dead and their mother gone on Saturday morning at an apartment complex in Reseda, authorities said. Two of the children showed signs of drowning, and all three had injuries that indicated they were bludgeoned. No cause of death has been publicly released. The Los Angeles Police Department has identified Carrillo, 30, as the suspect in their killings.

Carrillo was transferred late Monday night from Tulare County to Kern County’s jail. She is being held on $2-million bail and is expected to appear in a Kern County court Wednesday on the charges.

