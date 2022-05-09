A mother has been arrested on suspicion of murder in the deaths of three of her children after their bodies were found in a West Hills home over the weekend.

The mother, identified as 38-year-old Angela Flores, was arrested late Sunday night, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Police were called to the home in the 22500 block of Victory Boulevard around 7:40 a.m. Sunday and found three unresponsive children, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Orris said following the incident.

The kids, described as a 12-year-old girl and two 8-year-old boys, were declared dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released.

Neighbors said they heard a woman screaming Saturday night while holding a candle and a bible.

“I figured she was just in the wrong place … mentally not OK, but it ends up being she lived two houses down from us,” neighbor Pricila Canales said.

Flores was detained at the crime scene and later arrested.

Investigators are still working to determine when the children were killed.

Another neighbor said there was no reason to suspect anything was wrong at the home prior to the incident.

“Just saw them out here you know. They have the nicest house on the block. They looked like really nice people. No reason to suspect anything,” he said.

No information about the cause of death for the children has been released.

Flores is being held on $6 million bail.