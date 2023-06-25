A 36-year-old woman has been arrested on charges of torture and child abuse causing death in connection with the death of her infant daughter, authorities announced on Sunday.

The incident unfolded on Saturday, June 24, when deputies with the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department responded to a home in the 11400 block of Russet Place just after 2 a.m., according to an SBSD news release.

At the residence, deputies found 7-month-old female infant who was not breathing. Deputies performed life saving measures on the child until paramedics arrived and transported the infant to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m.

Authorities said that both deputies and medical personnel noted physical trauma to the infant that was consistent with child abuse. At that point, detectives from the sheriff’s Specialized Investigations Division – Homicide detail assumed the case.

Detectives concluded that the infant’s mother, identified as Adelanto resident Mayra Rodriguez-Garcia, was responsible for the child’s death.

The 36-year-old was booked at the High Desert Detention Center without bail and is facing charges of torture and child abuse resulting in death.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Homicide Detail at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made through WeTip at 800-78-CRIME or online at WeTip.