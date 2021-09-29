Mother charged with murder in deaths of 2 children found decapitated in Lancaster

Authorities respond to a Lancaster home where two people were found fatally stabbed on Dec. 4, 2020. (Don Luis Meza)

The mother of two children who were found decapitated in their Lancaster home late last year has been arrested in Arizona and charged with murder, authorities announced Wednesday.

Natalie Brothwell, 44, was apprehended at her Tucson home on Tuesday, a day after prosecutors filed charges against her, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. She faces two counts each of murder and felony child endangerment.

Brothwell has been jailed in Pima County, Arizona, pending extradition to California, a sheriff’s news release stated. Her bail was set at $1 million.

Investigators did not disclose any further details about the woman’s role in the double homicide.

Brothwell’s arrest is the second tied to the gruesome killings of the 12-year-old boy and 13-year-old girl, whose bodies were discovered in the 45000 block of Century Circle in Lancaster on the morning of Dec. 4, 2020.

The children’s father, 35-year-old Maurice Taylor Sr., is suspected of fatally stabbing the two children on Nov. 29, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. He allegedly kept the bodies of the slain kids in the home for days and made his two other sons, ages 8 and 9, view the bodies of their siblings, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

The younger children were also forced to stay in their rooms for several days without food, prosecutors allege.

Taylor was charged with two counts apiece of murder and child abuse in the case. He remains in custody, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities did not release a booking photo of either Taylor or Brothwell.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.

Additionally, anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by dialing 800-222-8477 or by using the website http://lacrimestoppers.org.