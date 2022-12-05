A mother and three children were held at gunpoint during a home-invasion robbery in Long Beach late Sunday night.

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. when investigators say three men entered an apartment in the 2000 block of North Beverly Plaza, the Long Beach Police Department confirmed.

One of the suspects held the mother at gunpoint while the other two ransacked the residence, police said.

All three suspects, described only as male adults, then fled the scene with items from the residence.

The mother and children were not physically injured during the robbery.

It was unclear if the family was targeted or randomly chosen.

The robbers did not appear to enter any of the other apartments.