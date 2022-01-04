Mother, daughter killed in collision with driver who is suspected of running red light in Norwalk

A mother and daughter were killed in a crash believed to be caused by a driver running a red light in Norwalk over the weekend.

The two-vehicle collision was reported about 10:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Foster and Studebaker roads, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Sanford confirmed.

Preliminary information suggested that the driver suspected of causing the crash ran a red light, Sanford said.

Two people in the other vehicle, described by the Whittier Daily News as a 13-year-old girl and her mother, both died after being transported from the scene, according to a Sheriff’s Department spokesperson.

The mother and daughter have not been named by officials but were identified as Shannon and Ashley Alvarez respectively on a GoFundMe page set up to help with funeral expenses.

“We are devastated and inconsolable with this great loss,” part of the post read.

The driver believed to have caused the crash was hospitalized in stable condition and later arrested, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Brittany Lopez, 26, of Las Vegas was booked on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving without a driver’s license, the Whittier Daily News reported.

Speed, alcohol and drugs were believed to have factored in the crash, authorities told the newspaper.