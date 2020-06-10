Mother dead, son arrested after alleged street race ends in crash in San Bernardino

Ninth Street east of Waterman Avenue is seen in a Google Maps image.

One driver was killed and another driver was arrested after a suspected street race between a mother and son ended in a fatal crash in San Bernardino on Monday night.

The incident took place around around 10:15 p.m. on Ninth Street east of Waterman Avenue.

Steven Strother Jr, was driving a Buick Century and allegedly racing 54-year-old Algetta Strother, 54, who was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Tahoe, San Bernardino Police Department said in a Wednesday news release.

The San Bernardino Sun identified the two as mother and son.

While heading westbound on Ninth Street, both drivers tried to pass a Toyota Camry, but the Buick collided with the car, the release read. That caused Strother to lose control of the Tahoe, which then rolled over and hit a tree, a standpipe and a light pole.

Strother was ejected from her vehicle and died at the scene.

The SUV’s lone passenger, A 21-year-old woman, was injured and transported to a local hospital. Her condition was not immediately known.

The driver and passenger in the Toyota were unhurt.

Strother Jr. has been arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation, but alcohol and speed are considered to be factors, authorities said.



Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Dan Acosta or Sgt. Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.