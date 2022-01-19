Mother demands justice after fatal police shooting of 23-year-old son in Rialto

The mother of 23-year-old Christopher Valadez is seeking justice after her son was killed by Rialto police last October.

The family is filing a lawsuit against the Rialto Police Department for the Oct. 22, 2021, shooting that occured during a traffic stop. The family’s attorneys released video this week that captured the incident.

In a statement to KTLA Wednesday, San Bernardino County Sheriff Shannon Dicus said, “Officer involved shootings are a concern to all involved. I am confident we will deliver a quality case for the District Attorney to review once it is completed.”

Shelby Nelson reports for the KTLA 5 News at 5 on Jan. 19, 2022.