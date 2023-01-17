A mother in San Bernardino County has been arrested and faces possible charges for murder and child abuse after her two young children were pulled from their burning home after they were left alone while their mother was away.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department says Nikia Rain Magby, 26, left her two-year-old daughter and her 11-month old son alone at their home on the 13400 block of Athol Street in Trona.

While she was gone, a fire broke out inside the home and both of the children needed to be rescued by firefighters. Officials say neither of the children were breathing when they were rescued.

The two-year-old, identified by the Sheriff’ Department as Catalena Fusaro, died after being taken to an area hospital. The 11-month-old boy remains in critical condition at a local trauma center.

Magby was arrested and booked into the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto.

Authorities did not state where Magby was when the fire broke out.

She remains in custody without bail and is due in court on Wednesday, according to jail records.

Detectives from the Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Detail are leading the investigation. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Michael Roth at 909-890-4904. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 1-800-473-7847.