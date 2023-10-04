A multi-vehicle crash left a mother dead and her two children hospitalized in Pomona on Wednesday.

California Highway Patrol responded to a crash on the 10 Freeway just east of Fairplex Drive around 12:30 a.m.

Arriving officers found multiple people injured at the scene. A 30-year-old woman from West Covina was pronounced dead. Inside her car were two children — a 6-year-old boy and a 7-year-old girl.

The boy was transported to Children’s Hospital Orange County with major injuries and the girl was transported to Pomona Valley Hospital with minor injuries.

The woman was driving a Kia Forte on the westbound lanes of the 10 Freeway when, for unknown reasons, she collided with a semi-truck and trailer driving in the next lane.

A multi-vehicle crash left a mother dead and her two children hospitalized in Pomona on Oct. 4, 2023. (KeyNews)

The collision caused the Kia to flip over before crashing onto its roof. As the Kia was blocking highway lanes, an oncoming Toyota Camry was unable to dodge the Kia and crashed into the vehicle.

Video from the scene shows the Kia completely destroyed with auto parts and debris strewn across the highway. The Toyota sedan’s airbags were deployed, leaving the driver with minor injuries. He did not seek any on-scene medical attention, officials said.

A driver named Jeremiah said he noticed the crash ahead of him before suddenly spotting a little girl walking down the freeway.

“That just raised so many flags because this is a busy freeway,” he said.

He eventually moved the girl to safety before arriving closer the the crash site and realizing the severity of the incident.

“I saw a little boy, he looked unconscious,” Jeremiah recalled.

Police said neither alcohol nor drugs are suspected to be a factor in the crash. The victim’s identity was not released as the deadly incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is asked to call CHP Officer Eddie Ortiz at 626-338-1164.