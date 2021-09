A 36-year-old mother died Saturday in an electric bike accident along a trail in San Juan Capistrano.

Jennifer Macy had her sons, ages 3 and 4, strapped in seats on her e-bike, when she hit a curb and was thrown onto the rocks. Macy was not wearing a helmet when she crashed, but her children were. They were injured and hospitalized, and are now recovering.

Sandra Mitchell reports for the KTLA 5 News at 10 on Sept. 28, 2021.