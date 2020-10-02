Mother of O.C. teen with special needs who died in golf cart crash at school to receive $7.5M settlement

A boy named Manny who died after a golf cart on an Orange high school campus is seen in a photo posted on a GoFundMe page on Sept. 10, 2019.

The mother of an autistic teenager who died in a golf cart crash at an Orange high school will receive $7.5 million in a lawsuit settlement.

Attorneys for the mother of 15-year-old Emmanuel Perez announced the settlement Friday. The family filed a lawsuit against the Orange Unified School District after the boy suffered fatal injuries in a golf cart crash on the El Modena High School campus.

Perez jumped into a golf cart at school in September of last year.

The cart sped forward and hit a metal railing, fatally injuring the teen.

The lawsuit contended that Perez, who had behavioral issues, was left unattended.

The Orange Unified School District denied that, saying two aides tried to stop the cart.

Robert Glassman, the family’s attorney, said at the time that the teen had the mental capacity of a 3- to 5-year-old. He said the school had a policy that aides were not supposed to touch the boy, but that something should have been done to stop the accident.