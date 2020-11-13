Mother of Saugus High School shooter won’t be charged: DA

People grieve beside a makeshift memorial in Central Park, not far from Saugus High School on November 15, 2019, in Santa Clarita, California. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office has declined to file charges against the mother of the Saugus High School student who opened fire on classmates before shooting and killing himself on Nov. 14, 2019.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department had presented two charges against Mami Matsuura-Berhow, mother of 16-year-old Nathaniel Tennosuke Berhow, the Signal reported Thursday.

“We presented a case on Nathaniel Berhow’s mother to the district attorney’s office and they declined to file charges on her for [contributing to] the delinquency of a minor and criminal storage of a firearm,” Sgt. Guillermo Morales told the Signal.

“There were firearms that were found in the residence that were not locked up,” he added. “That was pretty much it.”

