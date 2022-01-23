Mother seeks help in finding person who killed her daughter in Venice Beach in 2020

At about 5 p.m. on Dec. 1, 2020, Ky Thomas, a 28-year-old mother of two, was gunned down near the Venice Beach Boardwalk.

Now, with no arrests in the case more than a year later, Thomas’ mother, Cortlyn Bridges, is asking for help in discovering who killed her daughter.

“I want justice for my daughter. The killers have not been found,” Bridges said.

Thomas, mother to an 8-year-old girl and a 1-month-old son at the time of her death, was believed to be part of a dispute that also involved her boyfriend and three other men, who fled after the shooting, police said.

Bridges wants government officials to offer a reward for information leading to the capture of those responsible, but so far, no reward has been made available.

“I’ve contacted the City Councilman, the governor, the mayor, nothings been done,” Bridges said.

While police have suggested the killing may have been gang-related, Bridges rejects that theory.

“Run her name. My daughter wasn’t a gang member,” Bridges said.

Bridges also said anyone who was there that day or lives nearby might know something, and she wants them to reveal what they know about the killing.

“These people in this area, in this community, they know. Everybody who was shooting videos that evening, you guys know,” Bridges said.