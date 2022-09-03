Alexus Simpson is seen in an image provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

A 25-year-old woman is being sought for allegedly abducting her 3-day-old son from a Lancaster hospital.

An immediate removal order had been issued to take the child, Jack Evans, from Alexus Simpson but Simpson fled the hospital with the boy before the removal occurred, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

“This is considered a parental abduction by his mother,” the Sheriff’s Department stated.

Simpson was described as a Black female adult, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 125 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Evans was described as being on 1 foot 7 inches tall and weighing 7 pounds. He was last seen around 1:20 a.m. Saturday at the medical center located in the 1600 block of West Avenue J in the city of Lancaster.

There was no word on why the removal order was issued.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Simpson or Evans was asked to contact the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station. Those who prefer to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.