Mothers Against Drunk Driving warns Angelenos against DUI on Labor Day weekend

The local chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving, or MADD, held an awareness campaign in Mid-City Saturday to remind Angelenos of the dangers of driving under the influence.

Megan Telles reports for the KTLA 5 Morning News on Sept. 5, 2020.

