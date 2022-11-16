A day after a man was shot and killed by a security guard after he stabbed two people at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles, much remains unknown about what led to the man going on a rampage inside the store.

The suspect has been identified as a 40-year-old homeless man, but his name has not yet been released as of Wednesday.

Witnesses told KTLA that the attacker was shouting racist comments at customers prior to attacking them with a knife he stole from the store. The knife was believed to be about 7 inches long.

On Wednesday, authorities told KTLA that they were still trying to determine the reason for the violent stabbing spree at the Target near Figueroa and 7th streets.

The incident started around 6:30 p.m. inside the store when the man ran down several aisles and stabbed multiple people seemingly at random. One woman was stabbed in the chest; a 9-year-old boy was stabbed in the shoulder.

The woman, who authorities say is 25 years old, is in serious condition and underwent surgery upon her arrival at the hospital.

The child was transported to the hospital and was last listed as being in stable but critical condition due to potential neurological damage caused by the stab wounds.

Another woman suffered minor injuries after she was apparently trampled as crowds fled the store.

The man was fatally shot after he apparently lunged at the security guard as he tried to make his way to the exit.

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating the stabbing and said no updates about the suspect’s identification or the current conditions of the victims was available.