A motorcycle officer was hospitalized following a collision with a vehicle in Carson Tuesday morning.

The crash occurred near the intersection of South Avalon Boulevard and East Albertoni Street just south of the 91 Freeway.

The officer involved in the crash is a member of the Los Angeles Police Department, a spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the officer or what led to the crash.

Aerial video from Sky5 showed the damaged motorcycle down in the intersection with a stopped big rig nearby.

The incident is under investigation.

