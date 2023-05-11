A motorcycle officer with the Los Angeles Police Department was taken to the hospital Thursday after getting struck by an alleged hit-and-run driver on a busy freeway transition road.

The incident occurred around 3:20 p.m. on the eastbound 10 Freeway and southbound 110 Freeway transition road, according to LAPD.

The suspect was driving a black Tesla that was last seen traveling southbound on the 110 Freeway with damage to its front end.

Paramedics with the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the scene and took the officer to the hospital. Their condition was not immediately available.

L.A. police and CHP at the scene of an alleged hit-and-run on the transition road between the eastbound 10 Freeway and the southbound 110 Freeway where a motorcycle officer was allegedly struck by a driver on May 11, 2023. (KTLA)

Footage from Sky5 showed a large police presence, including officers with the California Highway Patrol, on the transition road, which was closed for the investigation.

The officer’s motorcycle could be seen laying on its side just out of the lanes, near the road’s barrier wall.

Traffic on the eastbound 10 Freeway was backed up for several miles.