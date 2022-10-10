A motorcycle officer was injured in a collision on the 105 Freeway in Lynwood Monday morning.
The crash was reported just before 6 a.m. in the westbound lanes near Long Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log.
Video showed a damaged Inglewood Police Department motorcycle and a red sedan with damage on its passenger side and a cracked windshield.
The officer complained of pain following the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Authorities closed the carpool and number one lane as they investigated the incident.
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash.