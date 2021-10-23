Motorcycle ride from Westminster to City of Industry honors fallen LASD motor deputy

The Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department held a memorial motorcycle ride Saturday to pay tribute to one of its deputies who was killed in a crash on duty earlier this year.

Several motorcycle deputies gathered in Westminster to honor Deputy Thomas Albanese, 41, who was killed in a collision in the Lakewood area on Feb. 25 while trying to initiate a traffic stop on a motorist.

The group will end Saturday’s motorcycle ride at a car show in the City of Industry.

Albanese, who was a husband, father and Marine veteran, had been with LASD since July 2013, and was last assigned to the department’s Pico Rivera station. But the motor deputy had been working overtime at the Lakewood station, where he previously worked as a field training officer, at the time of the collision.