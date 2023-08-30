An Aliso Viejo man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Irvine Tuesday afternoon.

Andres Osegueda, 23, was riding a Yamaha motorcycle at about 2:30 p.m. when he collided with a gray GMC Canyon crew cab pickup truck near Irvine Center Drive and Bake Parkway, the Irvine Police Department said in a news release.

Osegueda was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The unidentified pickup driver remained at the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators, police said.

“Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in this incident,” the release said.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Balos at 949-724-7024 or email jbalos@cityofirvine.org.