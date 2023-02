First responders with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau rescued a motorcyclist who went over the side of the road in the Angeles National Forest Sunday.

A tactical medic was lowered to hoist the motorcyclist out of the area near Angeles Forest Highway and Mt. Emma Road, officials said.

Personnel with LASD’s SEB rescue a motorcyclist in Angeles National Forest Feb. 12, 2023 (LASD)

Personnel with LASD’s SEB rescue a motorcyclist in Angeles National Forest Feb. 12, 2023 (LASD)

Personnel with LASD’s SEB rescue a motorcyclist in Angeles National Forest Feb. 12, 2023 (LASD)

Personnel with LASD’s SEB rescue a motorcyclist in Angeles National Forest Feb. 12, 2023 (LASD)

The victim was then airlifted to a trauma center in unknown condition.

It is unclear what led up to the motorcyclist going over the side of the road.