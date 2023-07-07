A motorcyclist was arrested Thursday after a pursuit reached speeds of 137 miles per hour in San Bernardino County.

The suspect was identified as Jason McGee, 26, from Twentynine Palms, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities received calls of a reckless driver seen speeding through stop lights in Yucca Valley around noontime.

Arriving deputies spotted McGee at the intersection of Yucca Trail and Joshua Lane and attempted to pull him over, but he sped away, leading authorities on a chase.

The motorcyclist continued driving, leading patrol cars on a 10-mile pursuit where McGee reached speeds of at least 137 miles per hour at times, officials said.

Throughout the chase, McGee ran through multiple stop lights and stop signs, nearly struck a pedestrian in Joshua Tree, and drove into oncoming traffic on Twentynine Palms Highway.

Eventually, McGee lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near the intersection of Sunburst Avenue and Canterbury Street in an unincorporated area of Joshua Tree.

He was arrested and booked at the Morongo Basin Jail for felony reckless evading along with a parole violation.

No injuries were reported during the pursuit. The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the SBSD’s Morongo Basin Station at 760-366-4175. Anonymous tips can be submitted to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.