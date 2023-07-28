A man is dead after he was involved in a three-car crash and struck by a semi-truck in Riverside on Tuesday.

At approximately 5:27 p.m., California Highway Patrol responded to a crash involving three vehicles on the westbound 91 Freeway, just west of Cridge Street, according to a CHP news release.

Police say a motorcyclist riding a 2020 Kawasaki Ninja was splitting lanes when the driver of a 2010 Acura TSX made an abrupt lane change and hit him, sending him into the lane of a semi-truck that struck him again. The rider succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Acura driver fled the scene and continued westbound on State Route 91. Investigative efforts led authorities to locate the Acura, and the driver was identified as a juvenile who was involved in the crash.

This is an ongoing investigation.