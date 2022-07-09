A motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a vehicle in East Hollywood Saturday afternoon, police said.

The crash was reported at about 5 p.m., and when Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to Virgil Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard, they found that a motorcyclist had been ejected onto the roadway, according to Officer Snare.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

No information was provided as to what led to the crash, what type of vehicle was involved or if the other driver stayed at the scene to render aid.