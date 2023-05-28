The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northridge that left a man dead. (Source: Citizen)

The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash in Northridge that left a man dead on Saturday.

Authorities say a dark colored BMW sedan was traveling eastbound on Roscoe Boulevard when the driver turned left and smashed into a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Roscoe Boulevard around 5:40 p.m.

Following the collision, investigators say, the BMW driver did not stop to identify themselves or check on the motorcyclist, who was killed in the crash.

Video footage from the aftermath of the collision show the motorcycle laying on its side with debris scattered across the ground.

The victim’s identity will not be released at this time.

Anyone with information about the accident is urged to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Ortega at 818-644-8035 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114. Community members who provide information that may lead to the suspect’s whereabouts or help the case in any way can receive a reward of up to $50,000.