Video captures the moment a motorcyclist is violently struck by a hit-and-run driver in Newport Beach.

The victim, Mike Landry, suffered nearly a dozen broken bones and is still recovering on Wednesday night.

Landry tells KTLA he just wants justice after surviving the life-altering crash.

“Well, I still can’t walk and it’s been seven months,” said Landry. “I thought I would be walking by now, but it’s not going to happen.”

The collision happened July 31, 2022 around 7:45 p.m. and was captured on a dash camera.

Landry was riding home from a memorial service on West Balboa Boulevard near 26th Street when the suspect’s Jeep SUV is seen merging behind Landry.

Moments later, the SUV violently slams into Landry, running him over before crashing into several parked cars.

The suspect then fled on foot after the crash, leaving Landry lying on the road.

Dashcam captured the moment Mike Landry was violently run over by an SUV in Newport Beach. (Mike Landry)

Mike Landry hospitalized after he was violently run over by an SUV in Newport Beach. (Mike Landry)

Landry’s barber shop was forced to close after he was unable to work. (Mike Landry)

Landry’s barber shop was forced to close after he was unable to work. (Mike Landry)

Dashcam captured the moment Mike Landry was violently run over by an SUV in Newport Beach. (Mike Landry)

The victim’s life changed in an instant and he’s still recovering from the near-death collision months later.

“I had a compound fracture,” he said. “My left femur popped and the bone came out of my knee.”

He also suffered two fractured vertebrae, four ribs, both ankles along with his shoulder, arm and knee. His spleen was ruptured which required multiple blood transfusions to save.

Landry said so far, police have not been providing any new details or progression on his case

“I got the police report and it says that they had a person of interest, they had found his cell phone,” said Landry.

The police report showed officers located the suspect’s vehicle about a mile and a half away from the crash scene near Balboa Avenue and Coronado Street. A cell phone was discovered inside the SUV, but the suspect was nowhere to be found.

DMV records show the vehicle was registered to a woman from North Los Angeles.

“They said she won’t cooperate and I said, ‘Why haven’t they gone over there and talked to the lady?’” said Landry. “It seemed like they would have done something with the cellphone and gotten a name and at least issue some kind of warrant or something.”

In the meantime, Landry said his main focus right now is on his journey to full recovery and paying off his medical bills which have exceeded $500,000.

“Financially, it just ruined us,” said Landry. “I lost my barber shop, my business that I had for 10 years in Huntington. So I lost that because I couldn’t work. It was just terrible. It’s just a nightmare.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been created to help Landry and his family with ongoing medical expenses.

Newport Beach police confirmed to KTLA that Landry’s case remains an open and active investigation. They have not identified a suspect at this time.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the police at 949-644-3681.