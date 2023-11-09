First responders are on the scene of a fatal traffic collision in the San Fernando Valley involving two cars and a motorcycle, authorities confirmed to KTLA.

Calls about the three-vehicle crash in the 8600 block of North Woodley Avenue in North Hills came in at around 6:40 p.m., officials with the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Video of the scene posted to the Citizen App showed a heavy presence of firefighters. Damage could also clearly be seen to the rear of a white four-door sedan, along with a deployed driver-side airbag.

A motorcyclist was killed in a three-vehicle crash in North Hills on Nov. 9, 2023. (Citizen App)

Details are limited and it’s unclear what led to the crash, but fire officials said the motorcyclist was declared dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

Traffic in the area of Woodley Avenue and Napa Street was expected to be impacted while authorities investigated the crash and crews worked to clean up the debris.

No further details were provided.