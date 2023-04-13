A 38-year-old Riverside man is dead after a traffic accident in Huntington Beach on Thursday, authorities announced.

Officers with the Huntington Beach Police Department responded to reports of a traffic collision involving a motorcycle on Warner Avenue and Brightwater Drive at around 3:45 p.m.

At the scene, police found the 38-year-old motorcyclist in the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene, an HBPD news release stated.

Based on their preliminary investigation, authorities believe the motorcyclist was traveling at a high rate of speed on eastbound Warner Avenue when he appears to have lost control, resulting in a collision.

Authorities did not say if the collision was with another vehicle or if anyone else was injured as a result of the accident. It is also unclear whether drugs or alcohol may have been a factor in the fatal crash.

The ongoing investigation is being handled by HBPD’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team. Anyone with information about the incident or who may have witnessed the collision is urged to contact Traffic Investigator J. Rounds at 714-536-566.