Motorcyclist dies after falling from Santa Clarita mall parking structure while performing tricks: LASD

A motorcyclist who was apparently performing stunts in a Santa Clarita mall parking structure died after flying over the handlebars and falling several floors, officials said Monday.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials respond to the scene of a fatal incident involving a motorcyclist in Santa Clarita on Feb. 7, 2022. (RMG News)

The victim was only described by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department as being female.

The incident occurred at the parking structure of the Westfield Town Center in Santa Clarita.

Video from the scene showed several law enforcement officials cordoning off the area at the bottom floor of the structure, and sheriff’s vehicles on the roof of the parking structure, where tire tracks could be seen on the ground.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department also responded to the scene.

No further details about the incident have been released.