Motorcyclist dies after Pacoima hit-and-run collision: Police

Police are looking for the driver of a car involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash with a motorcycle on Saturday in Pacoima, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The driver of the motorcycle, a man in his early 50s, was ejected off of his blue 2012 Kawasaki Motorcycle at 8:35 p.m. when his vehicle collided head-on with a gray 2015 Toyota Corolla on Lauren Canyon Boulevard near Judd Street, police said.

After that crash, the motorcyclist was struck by a white sedan traveling south on Lauren Canyon Boulevard, police said.

While the Corolla driver remained at the scene, the driver of the white sedan did not stop to help or identify themselves, police said.

The Los Angeles Fire Department took the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

His identity is being withheld until his family is notified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Valley Traffic Division Detective Buenaventura at 818-644-8035 or Officer Reyes at 818-644-8114.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go to lacrimestoppers.org.