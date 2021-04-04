Motorcyclist dies after slamming into car in Long Beach: Police

A motorcyclist died after crashing into a car in Long Beach Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

The motorcyclist, a man who officials have not yet identified, died shortly after the crash occurred around 1:45 p.m. near the intersection of Magnolia Avenue and 32nd Street, according to a news release by the Long Beach Police Department.

Police said the motorcyclist was riding his 2001 Yamaha north on Magnolia Avenue “at a high rate of speed” when he crashed into a 2017 Honda Civic crossing westbound at the intersection with 32nd Street.

The driver of the Honda Civic, who has been identified as a 71-year-old woman from Long Beach, had stopped at the stop sign on 32nd Street before continuing west on Magnolia Avenue, officials said. She was in the middle of the intersection when the motorcyclist struck her vehicle, police said.

The woman stayed at the scene and a civilian began performing life-saving measures until first responders arrived, officials said.

Paramedics also attempted life-saving measures but the motorcyclist succumbed to his injuries at the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing and police say the driver of the Honda Civic has cooperated with officers.

Anyone with information regarding the collision is asked to contact Detective S. Loughlin of 562-570-5520.

Those wishing to stay anonymous can call 800-222-8477, or visit www.LACrimeStoppers.org.