Police are investigating after a motorcyclist died in a crash while performing a street stunt in Long Beach.

The victim has only been identified as a 35-year-old man from Long Beach.

The crash happened on Dec. 18 near the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Molino Avenue around 7:40 p.m., according to Long Beach Police.

Upon investigating, police say the biker was performing a wheelie stunt while traveling at high speeds.

During the stunt, the man lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a truck that was stopped at a nearby red light, police said.

The impact separated the biker from his motorcycle, sending the bike across the road where it was hit by an oncoming sedan, officers said.

The biker was transported to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities first released details of this ongoing investigation on Jan. 13.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is asked to call Detective Shawn Loughlin at 562-570-7355.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to “LA Crime Stoppers” at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.