A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Playa Del Rey Monday morning.

It happened just before 6:15 a.m. in the area of Vista Del Mar and W Imperial Highway, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

LAPD said it was a crash between a vehicle and a motorcyclist, who was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver of the vehicle stayed on the scene for the investigation, according to LAPD.

No further details were immediately available.

