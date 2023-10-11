A 30-year-old motorcyclist died in a crash in Rancho Cucamonga last week, officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred around 11:30 a.m. Oct. 5 on Foothill Boulevard east of the 15 Freeway.

The motorcyclist, Parker Monticone, was heading east on Foothill and crashed into a westbound vehicle driven by a 66-year-old man who was making a left into a shopping center driveway, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

Monticone died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation, and anyone with additional information is asked to call Rancho Cucamonga Police Department at 909-477-2800.