Motorcyclist fatally injured in Rancho Cucamonga crash: Rancho Cucamonga Police Department

A 47-year-old man is dead after his motorcycle and a Range Rover SUV collided in Rancho Cucamonga Friday, according to police.

The motorcyclist, Ontario resident Justin Palmer, was injured in a wreck near Arrow Route and Hermosa Avenue at about 7:39 a.m., police said.

Palmer was “awake and responsive at the scene,” but after he was taken to a nearby hospital, he succumbed to his injuries, police said in a release.

The driver of the SUV, a 56-year-old from La Verne, made a left turn in front of Palmer’s motorcycle before the collision, police said.

“The driver of the SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.,” police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy M. Magdaleno or Deputy M. McDonald at 909-477-2800.

To report information anonymously, contact the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME or go to wetip.com.