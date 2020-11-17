Motorcyclist fatally struck in Fontana hit-and-run crash

A vehicle believed to have been involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Fontana is seen in a photo released on Nov. 16, 2020. (Estrella TV)

A motorcyclist was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver in Fontana Monday morning, officials said.

The crash occurred around 9 a.m. when the motorcyclist was traveling near Locust Avenue and Arrow Boulevard, Fontana police Officer Kevin Anderson told KTLA.

A white car struck the motorcyclist, causing the rider to go down. The driver of the car then made a U-turn and went north on Locust, Anderson said.

Police believe the motorcyclist may have been struck a second time, but it is unclear if he was hit by the suspect vehicle, or another car.

He was taken to a hospital, where he eventually died, Anderson said.

No further details about the crash have been released.