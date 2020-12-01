Motorcyclist killed after colliding with big rig in San Bernardino

A 48-year-old motorcyclist was killed after colliding with a big rig Monday morning in San Bernardino, authorities said.

Victor Navarette of San Bernardino was traveling south at a high rate of speed on Mountain View Avenue at about 5:38 a.m. when he crashed into the rear of a semi-truck, the San Bernardino Police Department said in a news release.

Navarette was thrown from his motorcycle, suffered critical injuries and died at the scene, police said.

It’s unknown if Navarette was under the influence of alcohol or drugs, authorities said.

Mawlad Guled, 34, of Minneapolis was driving the semi-truck at the time and wasn’t speeding nor was he under the influence of alcohol or drugs, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

The crash is under investigation and anyone with additional information is asked to contact Detective Dan Acosta or Sergeant Jeff Harvey at 909-384-5792.