The Los Angeles Police Department is looking for a hit-and-run driver who killed a motorcyclist in Mission Hills early Sunday morning.

The crash occurred near Chatsworth Drive and Chatsworth Street at about 12:45 a.m., the LAPD said in a news release.

According to police, a dark-colored sedan ran a red light and hit a motorcycle, then fled without stopping to help.

The motorcyclist, a man believed to be 40 to 45 years old, was taken to a local hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. His identity will not be released until his family is notified.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to call Detective Ortega at 818-644-8035 or Officer Freeman at 818-644-8115.

During non-business hours, or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or go directly to lacrimestoppers.org.