Traffic lanes on the 101 Freeway in Encino are closed after a deadly crash on Tuesday night.

The victim was a motorcyclist but their identity has not been released by California Highway Patrol.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near White Oak Avenue just before 8 p.m., said CHP.

When authorities arrived at the scene, the victim was found fully trapped beneath an SUV. The victim was “beyond medical help” and was pronounced dead at the scene, said CHP.

Details remain limited and it’s unclear what caused the fatal collision.

A SIG Alert has been issued for all eastbound lanes of the 101 Freeway near White Oak Avenue, authorities said.

The alert will remain in place for at least an hour, if not longer.

Drivers headed to the area are asked to seek an alternate route of travel.

This story will be updated.