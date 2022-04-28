A 29-year-old Victorville man died after a hit-and-run collision with an SUV in Adelanto on Wednesday, and the driver of the other vehicle has been arrested, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department.

The crash occurred at 8:11 p.m. at the intersection of Palmdale Road and Pearmain Street, the Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

Leejon Tolliver, a 34-year-old Adelanto resident, was driving a silver 2014 Dodge Durango when he turned onto Palmdale Road in front of the motorcyclist, who has not been identified but who was driving a 2021 Harley-Davidson Street Bob, authorities said.

After the collision, the motorcyclist “was transported to Victor Valley Hospital and was pronounced deceased at 8:55 p.m. due to injuries sustained from the collision,” the release said.

Tolliver fled the scene after the crash, police said, but he was taken into custody a little over half an hour after the crash, jail records show.

He is being held at the High Desert Detention Center in lieu of $50,000 bail on the hit-and-run charge, and jail records show his bail is an additional $50,000 on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol and child abuse.

In this hit-and-run, however, “alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the collision,” the release said.

Tolliver was due to appear in Victorville Superior Court on Thursday for the DUI and child abuse case, and he is expected to appear again on Friday for the hit-and-run case, jail records show.